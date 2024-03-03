RUTO’s government flags off the first batch of NYS graduates to work in Saudi Arabia as Kenyans remain skeptical

Sunday, March 3, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has flagged off the first batch of National Youth Service (NYS) graduates to work in Saudi Arabia.
This comes even as the majority of
Kenyans remain skeptical of these foreign jobs, considering many youths are
enslaved, tortured, and even killed in the Middle Eastern countries.
According to the Labour
Ministry, about 46 graduates are set to leave the country to secure
different jobs in the foreign nation.
The flagging-off event was
presided over by Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime who stated that
was the first cohort out of 273 NYS graduates set to depart for the same
destination over the course of the current month.
"We want to establish an
international brand as the source of excellent labour by focusing on NYS
graduates because of their high discipline," the Ministry of Labour
stated.
According to the PS, the
graduates are set to secure jobs as health caregivers and administration
assistants among other roles.
After flying the 46, the
government will also release separate batches to different countries to create
a pool of jobs for Kenyan youths.
In early February, Public
Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria announced that Kenya was planning to
export NYS officers abroad.
Kuria noted the exportation
plans were in line with the government's Labour Exportation Programme aimed at
leveraging the skills and capabilities of NYS graduates.
On December 8, 2023, Ruto
directed that all Kenyans seeking jobs abroad must undergo NYS training
before deployment.
The Head of State issued the
directive during the pass-out ceremony held in Gilgil, Nakuru with Ruto stating
that the move would assist jobseekers in understanding the nature of the jobs.
