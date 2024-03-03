RUTO’s government flags off the first batch of NYS graduates to work in Saudi Arabia as Kenyans remain skeptical



Sunday, March 3, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has flagged off the first batch of National Youth Service (NYS) graduates to work in Saudi Arabia.

This comes even as the majority of Kenyans remain skeptical of these foreign jobs, considering many youths are enslaved, tortured, and even killed in the Middle Eastern countries.

According to the Labour Ministry, about 46 graduates are set to leave the country to secure different jobs in the foreign nation.

The flagging-off event was presided over by Labour Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime who stated that was the first cohort out of 273 NYS graduates set to depart for the same destination over the course of the current month.

"We want to establish an international brand as the source of excellent labour by focusing on NYS graduates because of their high discipline," the Ministry of Labour stated.

According to the PS, the graduates are set to secure jobs as health caregivers and administration assistants among other roles.

After flying the 46, the government will also release separate batches to different countries to create a pool of jobs for Kenyan youths.

In early February, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria announced that Kenya was planning to export NYS officers abroad.

Kuria noted the exportation plans were in line with the government's Labour Exportation Programme aimed at leveraging the skills and capabilities of NYS graduates.

On December 8, 2023, Ruto directed that all Kenyans seeking jobs abroad must undergo NYS training before deployment.

The Head of State issued the directive during the pass-out ceremony held in Gilgil, Nakuru with Ruto stating that the move would assist jobseekers in understanding the nature of the jobs.

