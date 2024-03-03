CJ MARTHA KOOME realizes the mistake she made with RUTO’s government and gives in to LSK demands

This is after realizing that it was wrong to cheapen
Judicial services like that.
Last month, LSK faulted the Judiciary over failure to
consult it before launching the services at Huduma Centres countrywide with the
help of President William Ruto’s government
The Society further stated the move would lead to an
increase in unethical practices and compromise its credibility.
According to former LSK President Eric Theuri, the Judiciary
made a rushed decision that would attract people masquerading as lawyers and
paint the industry in bad light.
Given the above, CJ Koome was prompted to convene a meeting
between the two parties with the meeting scheduled for March 7, 2024.
“In addition, to discuss the important issues affecting the
administration of justice raised in your letter, the Honourable Chief Justice
invites the LSK to a meeting on March 7, 2024, at 2 pm," read part of a
statement by the Judiciary.
According to the Judiciary, the meeting would be held at the
Supreme Court Buildings, in the Chief Justice's Boardroom, and would strictly
involve LSK members from the national office.
On January 24, the Judiciary announced it was rolling
out 9 services at Huduma Centres, a move which was aimed at enabling easy
access to services.
The services included; filing civil cases, submitting
documents for existing cases, as well as requesting and obtaining mention
dates.
Kenyans will further benefit from e-filing support, virtual
court assistance, and the seamless completion of payments for fines and
deposits.
