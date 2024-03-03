CJ MARTHA KOOME realizes the mistake she made with RUTO’s government and gives in to LSK demands





Sunday, March 3, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has invited the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), top officials, to a meeting to resolve the grandstanding over the plan to avail Judicial services at Huduma Centres.

This is after realizing that it was wrong to cheapen Judicial services like that.

Last month, LSK faulted the Judiciary over failure to consult it before launching the services at Huduma Centres countrywide with the help of President William Ruto’s government

The Society further stated the move would lead to an increase in unethical practices and compromise its credibility.

According to former LSK President Eric Theuri, the Judiciary made a rushed decision that would attract people masquerading as lawyers and paint the industry in bad light.

Given the above, CJ Koome was prompted to convene a meeting between the two parties with the meeting scheduled for March 7, 2024.

“In addition, to discuss the important issues affecting the administration of justice raised in your letter, the Honourable Chief Justice invites the LSK to a meeting on March 7, 2024, at 2 pm," read part of a statement by the Judiciary.

According to the Judiciary, the meeting would be held at the Supreme Court Buildings, in the Chief Justice's Boardroom, and would strictly involve LSK members from the national office.

On January 24, the Judiciary announced it was rolling out 9 services at Huduma Centres, a move which was aimed at enabling easy access to services.

The services included; filing civil cases, submitting documents for existing cases, as well as requesting and obtaining mention dates.

Kenyans will further benefit from e-filing support, virtual court assistance, and the seamless completion of payments for fines and deposits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST