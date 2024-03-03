Revolution is looming in Mt. Kenya over the 5% Farm Produce Tax that RUTO has introduced – Look! UHURU warned them!





Sunday, March 3, 2024 – The proposed Farm Produce Tax which President William Ruto’s government is seeking to introduce as part of its revenue strategy is already causing ripples in Mt. Kenya.

As detailed in the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy, the government has proposed to set the tax at 5 percent of the total value of farm produce delivered to cooperatives and other organized groups.

In the document, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u proposed that the tax be effected between the upcoming Financial Year, 2024/2025 and 2026/2027.

Treasury explained that the tax was aimed at helping raise revenue for government programmes.

According to Ndung’u, the agricultural sector has been undertaxed over the years and things need to change.

Notably, the government anticipated resistance from farmers with the Treasury, outlining a strategy to address the concerns.

The proposed tax has seen a split in the Mt Kenya political leadership. Notably, a section of leaders from the ruling party including Gatanga MP Edward Muriu have stated that they will not support the government proposal.

The leaders explained that the tax would negatively affect most of their supporters given that the region's economy is highly dependent on agriculture.

Some of the food items that are produced in the region include; avocado, tea, coffee, and milk among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST