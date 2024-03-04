RUTO sending police officers to HAITI is the same as signing a deal with AL-SHABAAB or AL-QAEDA – AUKOT says

Monday, March 4, 2023 - Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has expressed concerns over President William Ruto’s decision to send 1000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.
Last week, Ruto and Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henri signed
an agreement that will see the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers to
the war-ridden Caribbean nation.
Speaking with Citizen TV on Monday, Aukot said that Kenya
has barely managed to combat its decade-long wars in the northern region yet it
wants to send officers to a gang-ruled nation.
"The gangs have taken over the airport, and all the
police stations, released about 4,000 prison inmates and they have told Ariel
Henri to stay in Kenya because he is not legitimate," said Aukot.
"If we go this route what then stops us from signing an
agreement with Al-Qaeda or Al Shabaab or any outlawed movement say Mungiki
because they control a certain region."
Aukot further propounded that PM Ariel Henri's legitimacy is
in question since Haiti lacks a definite ruling body since the gangs took over
power.
"Haiti does not have a parliament even a legitimate
government meaning that even Ariel Henri is not legitimate as Prime
Minister," he said.
