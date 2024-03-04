RUTO sending police officers to HAITI is the same as signing a deal with AL-SHABAAB or AL-QAEDA – AUKOT says



Monday, March 4, 2023 - Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has expressed concerns over President William Ruto’s decision to send 1000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

Last week, Ruto and Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henri signed an agreement that will see the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers to the war-ridden Caribbean nation.

Speaking with Citizen TV on Monday, Aukot said that Kenya has barely managed to combat its decade-long wars in the northern region yet it wants to send officers to a gang-ruled nation.

"The gangs have taken over the airport, and all the police stations, released about 4,000 prison inmates and they have told Ariel Henri to stay in Kenya because he is not legitimate," said Aukot.

"If we go this route what then stops us from signing an agreement with Al-Qaeda or Al Shabaab or any outlawed movement say Mungiki because they control a certain region."

Aukot further propounded that PM Ariel Henri's legitimacy is in question since Haiti lacks a definite ruling body since the gangs took over power.

"Haiti does not have a parliament even a legitimate government meaning that even Ariel Henri is not legitimate as Prime Minister," he said.

