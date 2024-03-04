Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO endorses RAILA ODINGA’s AUC job – We are all behind BABA!





Monday, March 4, 2023 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's bid for the African Union Commission.

Speaking during a church service at St. Andrew Catholic Parish in Bondo Town on Sunday, Nyoro expressed his admiration for Raila's vision, noting that Raila's interests extend beyond Kenya.

Nyoro was optimistic that Raila would succeed in his ambition.

"Ninaona mnajipanga, mnaona Kenya ni ndogo sana.

"Ama hiyo maneno aiko poa…mnataka headquarter ikue hii area, ya continent mzima (I can see you people strategizing for the Africa position.

"You are going for a position beyond Kenya, do you want continental headquarters to be here)," Nyoro said.

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and his Suba South counterpart, Caroli Omondi, also endorsed Raila's AU Commission chairmanship bid.

“The president should take the lead in ensuring Raila succeeds in his bid. In fact, there should be shuttle diplomacy to take the initiative.

"We should discard the discordant talks that are likely to jeopardize Raila’s bid, and so few politicians in the Central region doing so should be tamed,” Omondi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST