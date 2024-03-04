Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO endorses RAILA ODINGA’s AUC job – We are all behind BABA!

Speaking during a church service
at St. Andrew Catholic Parish in Bondo Town on Sunday, Nyoro expressed his
admiration for Raila's vision, noting that Raila's interests extend beyond
Kenya.
Nyoro was optimistic that Raila
would succeed in his ambition.
"Ninaona mnajipanga, mnaona Kenya ni ndogo sana.
"Ama hiyo maneno aiko poa…mnataka headquarter ikue hii area, ya continent mzima (I can see you people strategizing for the Africa position.
"You are going for a position beyond Kenya, do you want
continental headquarters to be here)," Nyoro said.
Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and his
Suba South counterpart, Caroli Omondi, also endorsed Raila's AU Commission
chairmanship bid.
“The president should take the
lead in ensuring Raila succeeds in his bid. In fact, there should be shuttle
diplomacy to take the initiative.
"We should discard the
discordant talks that are likely to jeopardize Raila’s bid, and so few
politicians in the Central region doing so should be tamed,” Omondi said.
