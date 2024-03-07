HASSAN JOHO makes a bold declaration over the 2027 Presidential election amid RAILA ODINGA’s AU chairperson bid – LOOK.





Thursday, March 7, 2024 - Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has exuded confidence that the Orange Democratic Movement will form the next government.

Speaking in Wajir on Thursday where he had accompanied ODM party leader, Raila Odinga on the party’s registration drive, Joho insisted that the next government will be formed by the ODM party.

He added that it will be led by either Raila Odinga or himself as President.

"The government coming in 2027 belongs to ODM and there are two things.

"If not Raila Odinga it is Hassan Joho.

"The person I can leave without question is Raila, but the others like my brother Oparanya, we will fight in-house and then we will decide," Joho said.

Joho spoke amidst the debate on who will inherit Raila Odinga’s seat once he joins the African Union as the chairperson.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.