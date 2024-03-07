HASSAN JOHO makes a bold declaration over the 2027 Presidential election amid RAILA ODINGA’s AU chairperson bid – LOOK.

Thursday, March 7, 2024 - Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has exuded confidence that the Orange Democratic Movement will form the next government.
Speaking in Wajir on Thursday where he had accompanied ODM
party leader, Raila Odinga on the party’s registration drive, Joho insisted
that the next government will be formed by the ODM party.
He added that it will be led by either Raila Odinga or
himself as President.
"The government coming in 2027 belongs to ODM and there are two things.
"If not Raila Odinga it is Hassan Joho.
"The person I can leave
without question is Raila, but the others like my brother Oparanya, we will
fight in-house and then we will decide," Joho said.
Joho spoke amidst the debate on who will inherit Raila
Odinga’s seat once he joins the African Union as the chairperson.
