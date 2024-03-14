RUTO orders KRA not to give permits to importers of illicit alcohol

Speaking in Kericho on Thursday, Ruto said that they have
agreed as a government they will deal with the issue of illicit alcohol
decisively.
The President said the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) should
take the lead role in the fight against illicit alcohol.
He directed the authority not to issue licenses to anyone
importing illicit alcohol into the country.
The head of state said imported alcohol and spirits have
destroyed many young people in Kenya and this must be stopped immediately.
The President insisted that a sober country is needed to
develop.
"Mambo ya pombe tumekubaliana Kenya hii tutazima. Watu wa KRA wawe mstari wa mbele. Hakuna leseni inatolewa kwa mtu ama watu wanaimport alcohol ama wanaleta mambo ya spirit ambayo inaharibu watoto wetu katika Kenya.
'Tumesema hio mambo ikome. We need a sober nation so that we can
take our development to the next level," Ruto said.
