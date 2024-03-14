Police officer stoned to death and his gun stolen during crackdown on illicit brew in RARIEDA, SIAYA County.





Thursday, March 14, 2024 - A Kenyan police officer has been stoned to death in Oyode market, Rarieda constituency, during a crackdown on illicit alcohol.

Simon Mwangi Kariuki is said to have left the station together with his colleague Wilfred Maina at around 7.00 pm and proceeded to Oyude market after they got information that Caren Okumu alias Nyaseme was in possession of illicit alcohol.

On arrival, the officers arrested the said lady with 21 sachets of 100ml each and 4 packets of Supermatch cigarettes for export.

According to the police incident report, the suspect raised an alarm before rowdy youth accosted the officers and started pelting them with stones and crude weapons thereby fatally injuring the inspector of police.

Maina managed to escape with injuries on his right shoulder.

In the event, Inspector Kariuki's pistol with an unknown number of ammunition was stolen from him as he is said to have fired five shots in the air to scare away the attackers in vain before he succumbed to injuries.

The scene was visited by a team of security personnel led by Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo before the scene was processed and the body was moved to Lwak mission hospital mortuary to await postmortem.

One suspect namely Caren Okumu has been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations as a search for the firearm and hunt for more suspects continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST