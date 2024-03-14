Police officer stoned to death and his gun stolen during crackdown on illicit brew in RARIEDA, SIAYA County.

Simon Mwangi Kariuki is said to
have left the station together with his colleague Wilfred Maina at around 7.00
pm and proceeded to Oyude market after they got information that Caren Okumu
alias Nyaseme was in possession of illicit alcohol.
On arrival, the officers
arrested the said lady with 21 sachets of 100ml each and 4 packets of
Supermatch cigarettes for export.
According to the police incident
report, the suspect raised an alarm before rowdy youth accosted the officers
and started pelting them with stones and crude weapons thereby fatally injuring
the inspector of police.
Maina managed to escape with
injuries on his right shoulder.
In the event, Inspector
Kariuki's pistol with an unknown number of ammunition was stolen from him
as he is said to have fired five shots in the air to scare away the attackers
in vain before he succumbed to injuries.
The scene was visited by a team
of security personnel led by Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo before
the scene was processed and the body was moved to Lwak mission hospital
mortuary to await postmortem.
One suspect namely Caren Okumu
has been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations as a search
for the firearm and hunt for more suspects continue.
