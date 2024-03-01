RUTO may be forced to appoint KALONZO to government after sealing deal with RAILA as Kenya Kwanza MP lobbies for the Wiper Leader





Friday, March 1, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka may be just a heartbeat away from joining President William Ruto’s Government.

This is after Tongaren MP John Chakati, who belongs to the FORD-Kenya Party that is affiliated with Kenya Kwanza, called on President William Ruto to give Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka a job in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking during a morning interview, Chakati who is the Ford-Kenya Secretary General, opined that Kalonzo may not have the capacity to run the Opposition once former Prime Minister Raila Odinga exits the political scene.

He thus urged the President to carve out a position for Kalonzo, explaining that the Wiper Party leader is better suited to being in government than in the opposition.

“The blood of KANU runs in him, the blood of diplomacy, the blood of government. He is a person of diplomacy, decision-making and managing affairs,” explained the MP.

The MP claimed that Kalonzo may not be able to lead the Opposition as he had in the past refrained from taking a stand on controversial topics.

“The opposition does not run in Kalonzo's blood. Kalonzo does not know how to oppose anything, he is where he is because of circumstances, and he is not enjoying,” elaborated Chakati.

This comes even as Kalonzo has declared his interest in leading the Azimio alliance after the speculated exit of Opposition Leader Raila Odinga from active politics as he angles for the African Union Commission chairperson position.

