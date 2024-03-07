I want to be RAILA ODINGA when I grow up – CS MOSES KURIA causes a commotion as he admires BABA more than RUTO

Kuria cited the latest developments in the country after
Raila declared his intention to replace Moussa Faki as African Union
Commission (AUC) chairperson in February 2025.
Odinga has received the backing of President William Ruto
and other heads of state in East Africa.
Making reference to the development, Kuria was surprised by
the fact that the country would be spending one year talking about Raila Odinga
and no one else, not even President William Ruto.
"The voting for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission will take place in February 2025. For a whole year, you will only be talking about Raila Odinga.
"When I grow up, I want to be Baba," Kuria
stated.
Kuria's tweet attracted myriads of reactions from netizens.
A section of netizens laughed at Kuria's reaction while others thought that
Raila deserved it since he is an institution himself.
