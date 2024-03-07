I want to be RAILA ODINGA when I grow up – CS MOSES KURIA causes a commotion as he admires BABA more than RUTO





Thursday, March 7, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria ignited a debate on social media after claiming he wanted to be Raila Odinga when 'he grows up'

Kuria cited the latest developments in the country after Raila declared his intention to replace Moussa Faki as African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson in February 2025.

Odinga has received the backing of President William Ruto and other heads of state in East Africa.

Making reference to the development, Kuria was surprised by the fact that the country would be spending one year talking about Raila Odinga and no one else, not even President William Ruto.

"The voting for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission will take place in February 2025. For a whole year, you will only be talking about Raila Odinga.

"When I grow up, I want to be Baba," Kuria stated.

Kuria's tweet attracted myriads of reactions from netizens.

A section of netizens laughed at Kuria's reaction while others thought that Raila deserved it since he is an institution himself.

