RUTO is ripe for impeachment over the killing of top police officers in Haiti as KABANDO WA KABANDO throws spanner in the works

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando has gone nuclear after he called for the impeachment of President William Ruto.

This follows reports that some top police officers that Ruto deployed to Haiti for a reconnaissance mission ahead of full deployment were killed.

Referencing a claim by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, who implied some police officers were killed in the Caribbean nation, Kabando explained that the president flouted the constitution by sending the troops there, despite a court decision that halted it.

"My wakili, mentor, and friend CJ Mutunga is of privileged status as an eminent state officer Emeritus.

"If what he says about Haiti is true, President William Ruto should be impeached for gross violating the Constitution, gross misconduct, and committing a crime against national law," said Kabando.

Seeking clarity on the matter, the former CJ tasked Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to address the reports.

Mutunga argued that it would be wrong on the side of the state to cover up the information when the officers' families would want to know their whereabouts.

"We are hearing that some of our police officers in the advance team in Haiti have been killed.

"I am asking the IGP and CS Internal Security to answer my question. If true the families involved should not keep quiet about the tragedy," said Mutunga.

This was after the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei stated that the police deployment to Haiti would not proceed due to the administration's challenges.

