RUTO is not playing RAILA, he is dead serious and wants BABA as the next AU Chairman – WETANGULA now addresses Azimio concerns



Saturday, March 2, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has moved to allay fears by Azimio that President William Ruto’s government's support for Raila Odinga’s AU Chairmanship is a ploy to eliminate him from Kenyan politics.

Speaking yesterday, Wetangula said there’s no hidden agenda behind the unwavering government support for Raila’s AU bid.

Raila’s declaration of candidature for the African Union Commission chair has earned him friendship and support from some unlikely quarters, including from his longtime political nemesis, Ruto.

According to Wetangula, people should not read much into the newfound cordial relationship and unfettered backing of Raila’s ambitions by the State.

“The job is for Kenya as a country, you can only be sponsored by your government to go to that job and those who elect you are the governments of Africa including the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

The Speaker said the President has already forwarded Raila’s name as Kenya’s candidate for the chairmanship job ahead of the elections slated for 2025.

It is understood that Ruto has put Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi in charge of the campaign machinery.

Wetangula said what remains now is for individuals of high standing like himself to hit the ground running and woo regional Heads of State to support Raila’s candidature.

“Someone like me here, when I go to every African country, I’m known to the president, the speaker, vice president. We are all going to put on our jogging shoes to make sure we rotate around Africa to campaign for Raila Amollo Odinga to be the next chairman of the Africa Union.”

“And let’s make it very clear we are not staking Raila to be the African Union chairman because we want to exit him from Kenya. We are staking him because he is capable of being the chairman of the African Union,” Wetangula affirmed.

“Na yeye mwenyewe amesema amefurahi na angependa kuenda kufanya hiyo kazi na tutamsaidia aende kufanya hiyo kazi (He has said it himself he is happy to go do the job and we will help him do the job).”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.