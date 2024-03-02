Court orders my foot! RUTO finally signs deal with Haiti to deploy 1,000 police officers as gangs wreak havoc in the Caribbean nation

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - President William Ruto has finally formalized the deployment of 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean country.
This comes despite the court order stopping the deployment
of police officers to Haiti, terming it unconstitutional.
The agreement was signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS)
Kithure Kindiki and the Haiti Security Minister at State House, Nairobi.
Also present were President William Ruto and Haiti's Prime
Minister Ariel Henry.
The Haiti Prime Minister arrived in the country on
Thursday, after an invitation from Ruto, which he stated was to finalize
the agreement between the two states to send Kenyan troops to the troubled
country.
In the meeting held at the state house, Ruto promised to
help Haiti solve the gang problem in the Caribbean nation, as the two countries
share the same origin.
"We are offering the experience and expertise of our
police officers in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti as
mandated by the United Nations Security Council and as guided by our
courts," Ruto stated.
This comes after a gang staged an attack, sieging
Haiti's main airport, government agencies, and police stations, which paralysed
operations in the country on Thursday, February 29.
In a video circulating on social media, Jimmy Cherizier,
leader of the gang federation G9 Family and Allies, revealed
that a plan was underway to seize control of the government operations.
Warning Prime Minister Henry not to return from Kenya, the
gang leader further directed his crew to reign on police posts, leading to the
death of four people.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments