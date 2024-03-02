Tension as bid to exhume the late MWAI KIBAKI's remains gathers momentum following family feud – Look! This is absurd

This is after his alleged son
Jacob Ochola moved to the High Court to have Kibaki’s remains exhumed for DNA
test to ascertain his paternity.
Ochola is claiming a share of
Kibaki’s multibillion estate and wants the court to order DNA on Kibaki’s body
and analyse it with his DNA to clear the doubts that he is indeed the late
president’s son.
The move follows the collapse of
talks to have the matter resolved out of court.
In the case, Jacob Ochola and a woman codenamed JNL moved to court claiming a stake in Kibaki's wealth on the argument that they were sired by the former President.
They have since asked
the court to order DNA tests to show they are children of the former head of
state.
They want to be recognised as
his children and beneficiaries of his estate.
Ocholla and JNL want the court
to order a sibling or paternity DNA test.
In the first prayer, they want
the court to direct them together with Kibaki’s four children be subjected to a
DNA test to establish whether they are children of the late President.
The children are Judy, James
Mark Kibaki, David Kagai Kibaki and Anthony Andrew Githinji Kibaki.
In the second and alternative
prayer, they want the court to order the exhumation of Kibaki’s body for
extraction and collection of samples to be used in a DNA paternity test.
In October last year, the
parties asked Justice Eric Ogola to give them time to resolve the issue out of
court.
However, the talks appear to
have collapsed hence the drastic move.
