Ndii argued that the
sudden appreciation of the local currency was mainly due to an external,
random variable called 'Sunspots’ and not Ruto’s doing as earlier thought.
Taking into consideration Ndii's
argument of sunspots, the sudden appreciation of the local currency was
mainly due to external factors that influenced the financial markets.
"I keep asking you which
fundamentals were driving the free fall. Seems y’all missed this class,"
Ndii commented even as he expounded his argument.
Factors such as investors'
sentiment, expectations, reactions to non-economic events, or novelty
indicators can be classified as sunspots.
Ndii was compelled to
issue the explanation after questions were raised on the sudden stability of
the shilling against the dollar.
A section of Kenyans demanded to
know the exact fundamentals that made the shilling move that much over a
short period and whether it was sustainable.
"Any attempt at explaining the appreciation of the shilling against the green buck in the last month or so should start with the steep depreciation that preceded the current rise.
"What
caused the depreciation? was it a change of fundamentals?" questioned a
Kenyan.
The stability of the shilling
has mainly been attributed to the oversubscription of Infrastructure bonds
issued by the national treasury in January this year.
While the government sought
to raise Ksh70 billion from the issuance of infrastructure bonds, the
government received Ksh241 billion in offers from investors.
Moreover, tea exportation
played a significant role in shilling stability. Reports suggest the
sector was now contributing Ksh180 billion.
