RUTO has managed to turn around the economy despite what UHURU did as Trade CS REBECCA MIANO gives three indicators

This was revealed by Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary of the
Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, who highlighted positive growth
indicators.
In a statement yesterday, Miano hailed Ruto for steering the
economy away from troubled waters.
This comes even as Ruto took credit for pulling the economy
out of dire straits, referencing the decrease in the US dollar price against
the Kenyan shilling as evidence of progress.
"Kenya’s economy was in the trenches but I have saved
it. Now, as you can see, even the dollar price has gone down and things are in
order,” Ruto stated.
Miano highlighted other positive economic indicators,
including the settlement of Eurobond maturities, the strengthening of the
Kenyan shilling, and consistent drops in petroleum pump prices.
She remarked, "The economy turned the tide, and we are
on track to delivering the Kenya Kwanza Plan."
Efforts to boost Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and
expand markets for Kenyan goods are being emphasized, focusing on proper
coordination and continuous appraisals among relevant stakeholders.
Miano urged commercial attachés stationed across various
missions to play a crucial role in identifying markets, negotiating trade
agreements, and informing local producers about market trends.
Ruto's government has faced criticism for tax hikes and the
introduction of new levies, which he defended as necessary steps to control
debt levels.
Ruto stressed the importance of reducing reliance on
borrowing and utilizing local interventions and revenue for development.
