Did MOSES KURIA send goons to beat Nation Media Journalist MWANGI MUIRURI for exposing former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE? – LOOK!

Muiruri, who is a brilliant scribe, was abducted in Makutano
along the Nairobi-Nyeri-Embu road by men who were driving a Demio and they
demanded his phone security key and robbed him of Sh 2000.
Muiruri noted that he suffered a bruise to his left eye and
also lost his mobile phone
The respected reporter filed the incident at Makutano Police
Station under OB 05/15/3/2024.
A few days ago, Muiruri had an altercation with Moses Kuria
after the latter claimed foul play in the article written about Maribe's
appointment as the Head of Communications in his Ministry.
According to Kuria, the message was forged and hence did not
represent the correct facts about the situation. The CS, however, noted that he
would stand with the former news anchor.
"Contrary to reports by the Nation, I have never been
interviewed by the media House nor made any comment nor announcement about
Jacque Maribe," Kuria wrote on his X on Friday and threatened to report at
the DCI headquarters.
