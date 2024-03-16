Did MOSES KURIA send goons to beat Nation Media Journalist MWANGI MUIRURI for exposing former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE? – LOOK!





Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has been accused of hiring goons to beat Nation Media Group Journalist Mwangi Muiruri for exposing former murder suspect, Jackie Maribe.

Muiruri, who is a brilliant scribe, was abducted in Makutano along the Nairobi-Nyeri-Embu road by men who were driving a Demio and they demanded his phone security key and robbed him of Sh 2000.

Muiruri noted that he suffered a bruise to his left eye and also lost his mobile phone

The respected reporter filed the incident at Makutano Police Station under OB 05/15/3/2024.

A few days ago, Muiruri had an altercation with Moses Kuria after the latter claimed foul play in the article written about Maribe's appointment as the Head of Communications in his Ministry.

According to Kuria, the message was forged and hence did not represent the correct facts about the situation. The CS, however, noted that he would stand with the former news anchor.

"Contrary to reports by the Nation, I have never been interviewed by the media House nor made any comment nor announcement about Jacque Maribe," Kuria wrote on his X on Friday and threatened to report at the DCI headquarters.

