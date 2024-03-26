P. DIDDY’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more, new report claims

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – The Los Angeles home of Sean "Diddy" Combs that was raided by Homeland Security in connection with a trafficking investigation on Monday, March 26, reportedly has a grotto, underwater tunnel and more.
Also on Monday, Investigators raided Combs’ Miami home on
Star Island, which he purchased in 2021.
Music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs
purchased his swanky $40 million Los Angeles estate in 2014 and it's located in
the lavish neighbourhood of Holmby Hills.
The home measures 17,000 square feet and has a
3,000-square-foot guesthouse, according to TMZ.
The European-style villa has a 35-seat theatre, a gym, a
wine room and even an underwater swimming tunnel which connects to a grotto,
the Los Angeles Times claims.
The mansion comes with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
There's also a separate spa house which comes with a steam room, massage room
and a beauty salon, TMZ reported.
