P. DIDDY’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more, new report claims



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – The Los Angeles home of Sean "Diddy" Combs that was raided by Homeland Security in connection with a trafficking investigation on Monday, March 26, reportedly has a grotto, underwater tunnel and more.

Also on Monday, Investigators raided Combs’ Miami home on Star Island, which he purchased in 2021.

Music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs purchased his swanky $40 million Los Angeles estate in 2014 and it's located in the lavish neighbourhood of Holmby Hills.

The home measures 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000-square-foot guesthouse, according to TMZ.

The European-style villa has a 35-seat theatre, a gym, a wine room and even an underwater swimming tunnel which connects to a grotto, the Los Angeles Times claims.

The mansion comes with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There's also a separate spa house which comes with a steam room, massage room and a beauty salon, TMZ reported.