RUTO conned us all – EKURU AUKOT now admits after vigorously campaigning for him as he pokes holes in Affordable Housing ‘scam’

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has termed William Ruto’s presidency as a big scam.
Speaking during an interview, Aukot raised significant
concerns about the implementation plans set forth by Ruto's government concerning the Affordable Housing scheme.
He questioned the government's strategy for executing
the contentious bill, which has now become law following Presidential
Assent, particularly focusing on the criteria for taxation and the utilization
of the collected funds.
Aukot expressed dismay over the government's failure to
elucidate its taxation strategy.
"The stickiest question the government has failed
to elucidate on is the criteria it plans to use to tax Kenyans and also utilize
the collected monies," Aukot stated.
He further criticised Ruto's administration for allegedly
disappointing Kenyans living below the poverty line, contradicting earlier
promises of upliftment.
"The presidency of William Ruto is what Kenyans can now
agree was a long con," he asserted, adding, "It was promising Kenyans
heaven and earth...but now the law that has been passed in Parliament is
punishing that person."
Aukot also took aim at the housing programme associated with
the bill, highlighting its lack of clarity regarding the distribution of
constructed homes.
He argued that the homes would likely remain accessible only
to the financially capable, despite contributions from the poor.
"We don't even know the formula of distribution of
those houses," he remarked, emphasizing the oversight in the legislative
process.
