SHAME on WAMATANGI and NAKHUMICHA as it emerges that Thika Level 5 hospital is selling beds at KSh 20,000 - UHURU and KABOGO were God sent

The hospital which is under the county governor is a brothel of all manner
of things, including corruption, negligence, mediocrity, and nepotism, to name a
few since Kimani Wamatangi was elected as the county chief.
During the era of former Governor William Kabogo, the hospital was one
of the best in the country but under Wamatangi, the hospital looks like a rat
hole.
When it comes to corruption, the hospital is charging poor patients Sh
20,000 for them to be admitted to a hospital that is directly funded by
taxpayers' money.
“Yes, it is true that we were asked a bribe of Sh 20,000 to be admitted
at the facility,” one of the patients told The Kenyan DAILY POST correspondent.
Efforts to contact hospital administration were futile since they were
engaged in meetings to share bribes from poor patients.
