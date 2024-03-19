Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME announces FRIDA BOYANI MOKAYA as the new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Mokaya Frida Boyani as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary for a five-year term.

According to a notice issued by the President of the Supreme Court, Mokaya passed all levels of interviews to earn the spot.

“The Commission shortlisted seven (7) candidates who were interviewed on Monday 18th March 2024. Following deliberation and careful consideration of the candidates based on merit, performance, and suitability for the position, the JSC has appointed Hon. Mokaya Frida Boyani as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary for a five-year term,” the appointment notice read in part.

As the Chief Registrar, Mokaya will serve as the Chief Administrator and Accounting Officer of the Judiciary.

She will also be the Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission as well as Secretary to the National Council on Administration of Justice.

One of the key roles she will play is administering the oath of office to the president and his deputy after the 2027 General Elections.

Mokaya has over 27 years of experience in the legal profession. Before her appointment, she has been serving as the Registrar of the Judicial Service Commission since 2012.

“She joined the Judiciary in 1997 and served as a District Magistrate II(Prof), Resident Magistrate, Senior Resident Magistrate, Principal Magistrate and Senior Principal Magistrate,” the notice added.

