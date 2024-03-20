RUTO changes the model he will use to sell his affordable houses and Kenyans are already talking – Look!





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 – President William Ruto has come up with a new model to allocate and sell the houses under the Affordable Housing Program to Kenyans.

Speaking after signing the Affordable Housing Bill into law at State House, Ruto, through Housing Principal Secretary (PS) Charles Hinga, revealed that the government would prioritise Kenyans classified as among the first to apply and select houses under the Affordable Housing Program.

Hinga revealed that this policy decision was reached to circumvent the deposit problem that many stakeholders had raised in the public participation stage.

Previously, Kenyans were required to pay ten percent of the unit value to secure a house. However, this provision was amended by both Houses based on the feedback collected.

In the new law, every situation will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis to assess the amount Kenyans can pay. The program will also prioritise youth, women, and people with disabilities.

Hinga noted that the government would now grant the houses on a 'first come first serve' basis whereby those who applied through the Boma Yangu portal and selected the houses they preferred would be prioritised.

The interested applicants are, however, required to save Ksh200 through the account before the account is activated.

Ruto praised the new provisions under the Affordable Housing Act.

To apply, Kenyans are directed to create an account through *832# USSD and pay Ksh200 through the account number BOMA, followed by their ID number.

The payment will be made through Paybill 222222.

The Kenyan DAILY POST