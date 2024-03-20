No driving license for you as MURKOMEN moves to make it harder for sick hustlers looking for licenses – Look!

This is after he introduced
mandatory medical tests for all drivers in Kenya in a bid to curb road
accidents that are on the increase.
That means all drivers in Kenya
will be forced to undergo medical testing before being issued a driving
license.
The National Transport and
Safety Authority (NTSA) was mandated to carry out the mandatory medical
testing.
“NTSA to put in place measures
for the implementation of medical testing of all drivers as required by Section
105A (1) and (2) and Rule 30(4) of the Traffic (Driving Schools, Driving
Instructors and Driving License) Rules 202 before the issuance of any new
driving licences and renewal thereof to ensure that only drivers who are
medically fit are licensed to drive,” Murkomen ordered.
Initially, the medical testing
had been meant for Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and long-distance drivers.
In April 2023, Murkomen had
ordered the aforementioned to undergo the tests after a similar surge in
traffic accidents.
At the time, the drivers were
directed to provide proof of an examination by a medical practitioner
indicating physical fitness including eye and hearing tests.
NTSA was directed by the Transport
Ministry not to issue a driving licence to any driver who failed the medical
test.
The testing exercise was
abandoned midway after the drivers issued a strike notice citing harassment
from NTSA officials.
Going forward, the medical
testing which will also include diagnosis for pressure, and diabetes among
other ailments, will encompass all drivers in the country.
