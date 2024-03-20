No driving license for you as MURKOMEN moves to make it harder for sick hustlers looking for licenses – Look!





Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has moved to make it harder for hustlers to get driving licenses.

This is after he introduced mandatory medical tests for all drivers in Kenya in a bid to curb road accidents that are on the increase.

That means all drivers in Kenya will be forced to undergo medical testing before being issued a driving license.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was mandated to carry out the mandatory medical testing.

“NTSA to put in place measures for the implementation of medical testing of all drivers as required by Section 105A (1) and (2) and Rule 30(4) of the Traffic (Driving Schools, Driving Instructors and Driving License) Rules 202 before the issuance of any new driving licences and renewal thereof to ensure that only drivers who are medically fit are licensed to drive,” Murkomen ordered.

Initially, the medical testing had been meant for Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and long-distance drivers.

In April 2023, Murkomen had ordered the aforementioned to undergo the tests after a similar surge in traffic accidents.

At the time, the drivers were directed to provide proof of an examination by a medical practitioner indicating physical fitness including eye and hearing tests.

NTSA was directed by the Transport Ministry not to issue a driving licence to any driver who failed the medical test.

The testing exercise was abandoned midway after the drivers issued a strike notice citing harassment from NTSA officials.

Going forward, the medical testing which will also include diagnosis for pressure, and diabetes among other ailments, will encompass all drivers in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST