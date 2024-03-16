RUTO appoints BEN WASHIALI to a senior position in his government – This man rewards all his friends unlike RAILA ODINGA who always rewards family members





Sunday, March 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has rewarded former Mumias East Member of Parliament, Ben Washiali, with a plum position in his government.

In a Gazette Notice dated 15th March, Ruto appointed Washiali as the chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Ruto said Washiali will serve for three years effective immediately.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 (1) (a) of the Tourism Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Benjamin Washiaji to be the Chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority, for three (3) years,” the Gazette notice read in part.

Ruto revoked the appointment of Halima Yussuf Mucheke whom he appointed on March 8, 2024, as the Kenyan Ambassador to The Hague, Netherlands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST