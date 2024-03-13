Russia is ready for nuclear war - PUTIN warns the West

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Russia's President, Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday, March 13 that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war and that if the U.S. sent troops to Ukraine, it would be considered a major escalation of the war.
Putin, speaking just days before a March 15-17 election that
will give him another six years in power, said the nuclear war scenario was not
"rushing" up and he saw no need for the use of nuclear weapons in
Ukraine.
"From a military-technical point of view, we are, of
course, ready," Putin, 71, told Rossiya-1 television and news agency RIA
in response to a question whether the country was really ready for a nuclear
war.
Putin said the U.S. knew that if it deployed American troops
on Russian territory or to Ukraine, Russia would treat the move as an
intervention.
"(In the U.S.) there are enough specialists in the
field of Russian-American relations and in the field of strategic
restraint," said Putin.
"Therefore, I don't think that here everything is
rushing to it (nuclear confrontation), but we are ready for this."
Putin has sent a series of public nuclear warnings to the
U.S. aimed at discouraging greater involvement in Ukraine - a move the Kremlin
says would mark a slide into world war.
Washington says it has seen no major changes to Russia's
nuclear posture but Putin's public nuclear warnings are now eliciting concern
in Washington.
Putin sent soldiers into Ukraine in February 2022,
triggering full-scale war after eight years of conflict in eastern Ukraine
between Ukrainian forces on one side and pro-Russian Ukrainians and Russian
proxies on the other.
The war in Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in
Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and Putin
has warned several times the West risks provoking a nuclear war if it sends
troops to fight in Ukraine.
Putin's nuclear warning came alongside another offer for
talks on Ukraine. The U.S. says Putin is not ready for serious talks over
Ukraine.
In a U.S. election year, the West is struggling with how to
support Kyiv against Russia, which now controls almost one-fifth of Ukrainian
territory and is producing artillery much faster than the West and Ukraine.
Kyiv says it is defending itself against an imperial-style
war of conquest designed to erase its national identity. Russia says the areas
it controls in Ukraine are now Russia.
Putin reiterated the use of nuclear weapons was spelt out in
the Kremlin's nuclear doctrine, which sets out the conditions under which it
would use such a weapon: broadly a response to an attack using nuclear or other
weapons of mass destruction, or the use of conventional weapons against Russia
"when the very existence of the state is put under threat."
"Weapons exist in order to use them," Putin said.
"We have our own principles."
"Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, but they
should be based on reality - and not on cravings after the use of psychotropic
drugs," Putin said.
Putin said he trusts no one and Russia would need written
security guarantees in the event of a settlement.
"I don't trust anyone, but we need guarantees, and
guarantees must be spelled out, they must be such that we would be
satisfied," Putin said.
0 Comments