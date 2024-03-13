Gunman arrested in Brazil after taking 17 passengers hostage on Bus

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – A gunman who shot and wounded two people and took 17 passengers, hostage, on Tuesday at the main bus station in Rio de Janeiro surrendered Wednesday morning, March 13 and freed his captives after negotiations, Brazilian police said.
"The hostage-taker
surrendered, he was arrested, all the hostages were released, they are
safe," said Colonel Marco Andrade of the military police.
In total, 17 people were held hostage, including children
and elderly, Andrade told reporters outside the station. He said one person had
been shot three times, while another had lesser injuries.
The wounded were taken to hospital according to Brazilian
reports.
Police have not released the identity of the gunman or his
motives.
Images broadcast by the Globonews channel showed chaos at
the station in the center of Rio, where buses leave for all regions of Brazil,
with police deployed around the area.
"A man drew a gun,
started shooting and entered the bus. I have two friends on this bus, everyone
is desperate, we don't know what will happen," a witness told the
broadcaster.
The terminal was closed after all passengers and employees
were evacuated, AFP witnessed.
For years, Brazil's most iconic city, Rio de Janeiro has
long been plagued by high crime rates linked to poverty and inequality.
