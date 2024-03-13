Police investigation into Man United star ANTONY 'is still ongoing' after allegations of domestic abuse against the Brazilian forward



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – A police investigation into Man United star Antony is reportedly still ongoing after allegations of domestic abuse was made against the Brazilian forward by an ex-girlfriend last year.

Antony was accused of abuse by former partner Gabriela Cavallin, who claimed he had attacked her on four different occasions - including once in June 2022 while she was pregnant.

The player has denied the allegations including from 33-year-old banker Ingrid Lana, who came forward with a similar accusation, while a third accuser, Rayssa de Freitas, is understood to have dropped her allegation.

Back in September, United permitted him a period of absence from the club to allow him to address the claims, having also been dropped from the Brazil squad during international duty.

When he returned to the UK on September 28, he voluntarily attended an interview with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), before the club announced he was set to return to first-team training.

GMP have now confirmed that an investigation into the player - who cost United £85million from Ajax in 2022 is ongoing, as reported by the Athletic.

The report adds that Brazilian authorities are also still investigating Antony, with the probe awaiting a conclusion.

When he returned to United in September, the club promised to keep the situation 'under review pending further developments in this case'.

A statement read: 'Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

'As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

'As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.'

Manager Erik ten Hag said at the time: 'Everything has been made clear in the statement,' he said. 'We will focus on the games. He will do as well.