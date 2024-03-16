Judge delays TRUMP hush money trial in New York as possibility arises of dismissing the case

Saturday, March 16, 2024 – The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in Manhattan, New York has agreed to delay its start, adding more uncertainty into the legal calendar for the former US leader.
The trial had been scheduled to begin on March 25 but now a
new trial date is yet to be determined.
The announcement follows a contentious back-and-forth
between the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the Trump legal team over
the production of tens of thousands of documents turned over this month by the
Department of Justice.
A March 25 hearing will address the events specifically
surrounding the documents turned over this month, as well as Trump’s motions to
dismiss the case and sanction District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office over what
he says are repeated discovery violations.
“There are significant questions of fact which this Court
must resolve before it may rule on Defendant’s motion,” Judge Juan Merchan
wrote Friday. “Therefore, the Court agrees with Defendant that a prompt hearing
is required on the pending discovery motion, the circumstances surrounding the
document production by the USAO-SDNY and the scheduling of a trial date, if one
is necessary.”
“Trial on this matter is adjourned for 30 days from the date
of this letter on consent of the People. The court will set the new trial date,
if necessary, when it rules on Defendants motion following the hearing,” the
judge added.
Legal scholars reportedly believe the delay shows that
Merchan is concerned about the dispute over document production.
“The judge’s letter tells me he is taking the defense
allegations seriously,” Honig said. “The judge now has demanded that
prosecutors provide him chapter-and-verse details on how the documents came to
be produced so belatedly to the defense.”
Merchan ordered the parties, namely Trump, to avoid
scheduling any commitments that would compete with the new trial timeline based
on the 30-day delay.
The parties must file a detailed timeline of the events
surrounding document requests and productions from the US Attorney’s Office for
the Southern District of New York including all correspondence by March 21.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business
records, stemming from reimbursements made to Trump’s former lawyer and fixer
Michael Cohen for hush money payments he made before the 2016 election to an
adult film star alleging an affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded
not guilty and denied the affair with Stormy Daniels.
