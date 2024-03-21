'RHOP' star KAREN HUGER involved in car crash



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Real Housewives of Potomac star, Karen Huger was involved in a scary crash this week, that left her car in an inoperable state.

A representative for Montgomery County Police told TMZ that the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star was driving a 2017 Maserati late Tuesday night in Potomac, Maryland in what they describe as an aggressive manner; too fast for the conditions.

She struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before continuing on and colliding with a parking sign off the roadway where the car came to a rest.

The airbag deployed in the car but no other passenger was in her vehicle. No word on whether she or anyone else was injured.

The car itself was allegedly damaged so badly it couldn't be driven and a tow truck was called to retrieve it. Karen received multiple citations but she was not arrested.