5-year-old girl kidnapped and killed after family failed to pay ransom



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A 5-year-old girl was kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh in India and later killed after her family failed to pay the ransom, the police said on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The girl, identified as Pallavi, was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Agra on Monday by people in the village who were unable to repay their loans.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded ₹ 6 lakh from her family.

Realising their daughter was missing, the family reported the incident to the police and lodged a missing person's complaint, following which the police launched a manhunt for the girl.





The police arrested two suspects and took them into custody.

During the interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the girl's kidnapping and her subsequent murder.