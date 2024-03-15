Prophetess MONICA NYAMBURA gets married to her best friend’s husband in a colorful wedding after her first marriage crumbled - Ni kuoga na kurudi soko (PHOTOs).





Friday, March 15, 2024 - C elebrity prophetess Monica Nyambura is officially off the market, 4 years after her hyped marriage with Samuel Kariuki crumbled. - C

The flamboyant prophetess walked down the aisle with Mr.Kariuki in 2018 in a lavish wedding that was the talk of the town.

They would post romantic photos together on social media but around September 2020, she stopped posting his photos and removed her wedding ring.

She later confirmed that she had parted ways with Kariuki and said no marriage is worth dying for.

The beautiful prophetess reportedly eloped with her friend’s husband identified as Pastor Francis after her marriage with Kariuki crumbled.

She has officially gotten married to Francis, a pastor based in Kasarani.

She took to her Facebook account and shared the wedding photos.

“This is your year. God is about to re-write your story,’’ she wrote.

Below are photos of her wedding.

See photos of Prophetess Monica’s best friend whom she snatched her husband from.







