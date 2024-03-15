Prophetess MONICA NYAMBURA gets married to her best friend’s husband in a colorful wedding after her first marriage crumbled - Ni kuoga na kurudi soko (PHOTOs).

The flamboyant
prophetess walked down the aisle with Mr.Kariuki in 2018 in a lavish wedding
that was the talk of the town.
They would post
romantic photos together on social media but around September 2020, she stopped
posting his photos and removed her wedding ring.
She later confirmed
that she had parted ways with Kariuki and said no marriage is worth dying for.
The beautiful
prophetess reportedly eloped with her friend’s husband identified as Pastor
Francis after her marriage with Kariuki crumbled.
She has officially
gotten married to Francis, a pastor based in Kasarani.
She took to her
Facebook account and shared the wedding photos.
“This is your year. God is
about to re-write your story,’’ she wrote.
Below are photos of her wedding.
See photos of Prophetess Monica’s best friend whom she snatched her
husband from.
