Reality star, CHRISTINE QUINN's husband arrested for throwing a bag of glass at her which ended up hitting their 2-year-old child



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Reality TV star, Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he threw a bag of glass at his wife which unfortunately ended up hitting their toddler son.

Richard, 45, who wed the ex-Selling Sunset star, 35, in 2019, was seen being led away in handcuffs by officers while barefoot and clad in only a bathrobe after the incident involving the couple's only child Christian Georges Dumontet, two.

The tech entrepreneur was led by officers on the curb outside his Hollywood Hills home before he was placed in a police car.

Multiple police cars were also seen parked outside the couple's home. Quinn was not seen at the time of the arrest.





LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee told DailyMail: 'A victim and a suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when the suspect threw a bag at the victim with a glass bottle inside of it. It missed the victim, but that object struck a child.

The child was treated at the scene and was not transported [to a hospital]. The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.'

His bail is set at $30,000, per LA County Sheriff’s records.

According to TMZ, the child did not sustain severe injuries and was promptly attended to at the scene. Medical assistance was provided by an ambulance.

Christine and Christian have been married since 2019 and have both been featured on Selling Sunset. The two share a son, also named Christian.