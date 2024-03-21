Woman allegedly strangles her 19-year-old daughter to death after finding her at home with boyfriend



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A woman in Hyderabad, India, allegedly killed her 19-year-old daughter, Mote Bhargavi, after finding her at home with her boyfriend, police said on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The incident happened at their home in Ibrahimpatnam, Dandumailaram village on Monday.

The woman, Mote Jangamma, allegedly assaulted her daughter before strangling her with a saree.

She tried to pass off her daughter's death as suicide, but injuries on the girl’s throat indicated that she was strangled to death.

Bhargavi was a student at a private college in Dilsukhnagar, Rachakonda police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Maheshwaram, Sunitha Reddy told TOI that a murder case has been registered and the investigation was underway.

"All angles are being probed, including the motive behind the murder,” she added.

On Monday morning, Bharagavi’s father Ailaiaih left for work while Jangamma and her 17-year-old son went to their field in the village, leaving Bhargavi alone at home.

Around 1pm, Jangamma returned home and found Bhargavi was talking to her boyfriend and became furious and started abusing her, police said.

Seeing her, the boy ran away and informed her brother. Her brother rushed home, but found the doors closed from the inside.

He peeped through the window and found that his mother was reportedly attempting to strangle Bhargavi with a scarf.

Then, he knocked hard on the door and Jangamma opened the door and came out crying saying that Bhargavi fell with a saree tied around her neck

The boy immediately informed his relatives, who rushed to the spot with a local doctor, who declared her dead.

On a complaint from the boy late on Monday, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a murder case and started an investigation.

Police said that Jangamma had been forcing Bhargavi to marry their close relative, but she refused the proposal and said that she would marry the boy with whom she was in a relationship, as he also belongs to their caste.

They have been fighting over this issue for quite some time, but on Monday when she saw Bhargavi with the boy, she became furious, picked up a fight and killed Bhargavi, police said.

They detained Jangamma and were questioning her.

Meanwhile, Ailaiah alleged that Bhargavi was found in an unconscious state when Jangamma came home on Monday and, after seeing her in that state, Jangamma also collapsed and became unconscious.

"Seeing my wife at home, the boy ran away and my daughter was found unconscious. He might have done something to my daughter,” he alleged.

He also denied opposing Bhargavi’s relationship with her boyfriend.

“Why will a mother kill her own daughter? We would have performed their marriage,” he told the media on Tuesday.