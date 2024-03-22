Rapper KENDRICK LAMAR disses DRAKE and J. COLE on Future and Metro Boomin's album



Friday, March 22, 2024 – Rapper Kendrick Lamar took some shots at his colleagues Drake and J. Cole while being featured on Future and Metro Boomin's album.

Lamar was featured on the song “Like That,” and sent social media in a frenzy after seemingly dissing rappers Drake and J. Cole, with lyrical references to the pair’s joint song released in 2023 titled “First Person Shooter.”

He spat in both of their faces, rapping, “Yeah, get up with me, f*** sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches." Lamar continues, adding “think I won’t drop the location/ I still got PTSD, motherf– the big three, it’s just big me,” which may be in reference to a line on “First Person Shooter” in which Cole refers to Lamar, Drake and himself as the “big three” of rap.

He then seemingly took a direct diss at Drake by referencing the Canadian rapper’s latest album “For All The Dogs” by saying “‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ that’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see ‘Pet Sematary.’”

Remember, on Drake and Cole's "First Person Shooter" duet and Cole rapped, “Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the Big3 like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Drake also decided to cut Kendrick out of the equation in his verse. He rapped “Who the GOAT? Who you bitches really rooting for?/Like a kid that act bad from January to November, n****, it's just you and Cole.”

Fans are scrambling to know what went wrong; Drake co-starred on Kendrick's debut album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" and brought him along on his 'Club Paradise' Tour to elevate his career. So, they've been friendly over the years.

Cole and Kendrick were once in hot pursuit of doing a joint LP together, and he and Metro Boomin were recently in the studio together too.

Metro's been beefing with Drake for months, but Future and Drake won a Grammy together last year.