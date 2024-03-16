16 LUOS arrested after a police officer was stoned to death in SIAYA during crackdown on illicit alcohol

Friday, March 15, 2024 - 16 people have been arrested in Siaya County after they were connected to the stoning of a police officer to death.
The suspects were rounded up in
an overnight operation in the area that was triggered following the killing of
Inspector Simon Mwangi Kariuki of the Ndori Crime Office.
Nyanza regional police commander Patrick Tito said they are hunting for more suspects in the incident.
He termed
mob lynching criminal.
Kariuki was attacked by
villagers together with another officer during a crackdown on suspected illicit
alcohol in Siaya.
The incident happened on March 13.
Kariuki, who has been in charge
of the crime branch and his colleague booked a person in possession of illicit brew.
This is part of an ongoing
operation against suspected illicit brew and drugs.
The officers arrested a suspect
with 21 sachets of the said brew and four packets of cigarettes that they said
were for export.
In the process, the suspect
raised an alarm alerting the residents who raced to the suspect's rescue by
stoning the two officers.
They also used crude weapons to attack the officers, killing Kariuki on the spot and stealing his gun as his colleague escaped with injuries.
