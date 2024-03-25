RAILA’s Azimio now wants RUTO to sack CS NAKHUMICHA and take charge of negotiations with the striking doctors





Monday, March 25, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio now wants President William Ruto to sack Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and take charge of the negotiations with the striking doctors.

This is after Nakhumicha failed to end the strike and have doctors return to work to the detriment of poor Kenyans.

Speaking at a funeral in Ugunja, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi appealed to Ruto to take charge of the government's negotiations with doctors to end the strike that continues to cripple service delivery in public hospitals.

According to Wandayi, Nakhumicha’s failure to end the stalemate with doctors is reason enough why President Ruto should step in.

He pushed for the dismissal of the CS over what he termed as her failure to discharge her mandate.

“Where we have reached, this matter can no longer be left in the hands of the ministers, Susan Nakhumicha has failed in her work.

"It will be Ruto’s responsibility to lead the negotiations with the doctors to end the strike”, stated Wandayi.

He also explained that the concerns expressed by the Opposition were growing since the effects of the doctor’s strike were getting worse by the day.

