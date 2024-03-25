Anxiety at State House as World Bank vows to do the unthinkable starting next week – Look!

Monday, March 25, 2024 - The World Bank has announced that it will be posting a list of debt defaulters starting next week.
This
was revealed by World Bank President Ajay Banga who was speaking at the
China Development Forum.
According
to Banga, publishing a defaulter list is part of a wider scope to make publicly
available proprietary data routinely.
The
rationale of this decision is to attract more private-sector
investment to developing countries like Kenya.
While
the World Bank, which is the biggest lender to Kenya, has been key in funding
development projects in emerging economies, Abanga noted that the bank was
taking action on several fronts to overcome barriers holding back private
sector investment in third-world countries.
For
the last two decades, the World Bank observed that developing countries had an
average growth rate of between 4 and 6 per cent which does not instill private
sector investment confidence.
Kenya
on its part, is expected to see its economy grow by 5 per cent in 2024 which is
among the highest growth rates in the African continent.
With
the World Bank’s decision, Kenya will need to religiously honour its debt
obligations to get a positive rating and attract more private
investors.
As
of June 2023, Kenya had an outstanding loan of Ksh1.6 trillion from Word Bank
subsidiaries.
