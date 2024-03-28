RAILA ODINGA‘s man blasts Kenyan media for giving BRIAN CHIRA’s funeral a blackout









Thursday, March 28, 2024 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s lieutenants has blasted the Kenyan mainstream media for refusing to cover the funeral procession of late influencer and tiktocker, Brian Chira.

Chira died two weeks ago and was laid to rest on Tuesday in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

His fellow Tiktokers stormed the Kenyatta University morgue and were among thousands of people who attended the burial.

However, despite the much-publicized burial, no mainstream print press covered his burial and this has forced Prof Makau Mutua to attack them.

Makau said it is sad for the media to give Brian Chira's funeral a blackout.

According to the professor, when Chira was alive, he taught many Kenyans, especially the youth, 'some lessons

“It’s SAD Kenya’s print press has DELIBERATELY avoided giving real, deep, and thoughtful coverage to the funeral — and phenomenon — of BRIAN CHIRA.

"The young fella was a bundle of the torment of the Kenyan youth as well as its great promise.

"He taught us many lessons. SHAME!,” Makau wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST