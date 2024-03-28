President RUTO urged to compensate farmers who purchased fake fertilisers and seeds





Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Busia County Woman Representative, Catherine Omanyo, has urged President William Ruto’s government to compensate farmers over the fake fertiliser scandal that has affected millions of farmers.

Addressing a press conference in Busia County on Thursday, she called for speedy investigation and immediate arrest of the cartel who have taken advantage of subsidized fertiliser programs to con farmers, pushing them further into poverty amidst these hard economic times.

“The government must act swiftly on the individuals who seem to have infiltrated the subsidized fertiliser program for personal gains sparking fears among farmers due to impending losses in waiting,” Omanyo noted.

Her sentiment comes barely 12 hours after Police in Eldoret seized 560 bags of DAP fertiliser that was being offloaded at a trading center meant to be the temporary deport which were supposed to help farmers cut down on transport costs.

“I want to appeal to the Kenya Kwanza administration if indeed the value lives of over six million farmers to compensate them especially those who purchased fake fertilisers and seeds. This is the only way the farmers will recollect themselves and be able to re-cultivate as long rains commence,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST