President RUTO urged to compensate farmers who purchased fake fertilisers and seeds

Addressing a press conference in Busia County on Thursday, she called for speedy investigation and immediate arrest of the
cartel who have taken advantage of subsidized fertiliser programs to con farmers,
pushing them further into poverty amidst these hard economic times.
“The government must act swiftly
on the individuals who seem to have infiltrated the subsidized fertiliser
program for personal gains sparking fears among farmers due to impending losses
in waiting,” Omanyo noted.
Her sentiment comes barely 12
hours after Police in Eldoret seized 560 bags of DAP fertiliser that was
being offloaded at a trading center meant to be the temporary deport which were
supposed to help farmers cut down on transport costs.
“I want to appeal to the Kenya
Kwanza administration if indeed the value lives of over six million farmers to
compensate them especially those who purchased fake fertilisers and seeds. This
is the only way the farmers will recollect themselves and be able to
re-cultivate as long rains commence,” she added.
