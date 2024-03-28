RUTO presides over the opening of JW MARRIOTT HOTEL in Kenya - This is a game changer for Kenyan tourism





Thursday, March 28, 2024 - President William Ruto presided over the opening of the JW Marriott Nairobi on Tuesday.

The Head of State described the JW Marriott hotel chain as an iconic and award-winning multinational hotel.

He said the hotel signals the net result of the country's steady push for a facilitative business climate.

"It can only get better! The Global Trade Centre, Nairobi, officially opened the JW Marriott Nairobi which will directly employ more than 500 Kenyans," he said.

The inauguration of JW Marriott Nairobi signifies a significant milestone in Kenya’s hospitality sector and underscores the country’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment for investors.

With its iconic status and distinguished reputation, the hotel is poised to elevate Kenya’s tourism landscape to new heights.

The Kenyan DAILY POST