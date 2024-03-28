RUTO presides over the opening of JW MARRIOTT HOTEL in Kenya - This is a game changer for Kenyan tourism

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - President William Ruto presided over the opening of the JW Marriott Nairobi on Tuesday.
The Head of State described the
JW Marriott hotel chain as an iconic and award-winning multinational hotel.
He said the hotel signals the
net result of the country's steady push for a facilitative business climate.
"It can only get better!
The Global Trade Centre, Nairobi, officially opened the JW Marriott Nairobi
which will directly employ more than 500 Kenyans," he said.
The inauguration of JW Marriott
Nairobi signifies a significant milestone in Kenya’s hospitality sector and
underscores the country’s commitment to fostering a conducive business
environment for investors.
With its iconic status and
distinguished reputation, the hotel is poised to elevate Kenya’s tourism
landscape to new heights.
