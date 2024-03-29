RAILA ODINGA will still vie for the presidency in 2027 even if he becomes AUC Chairperson – ODM states





Friday, March 29, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has maintained that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will still vie for presidency in 2027 even if he is elected as African Union chairperson.

Raila, 79, is vying for Africa's topmost post ahead of the retirement of Mousa Faki in 2025.

Many Kenyans are hoping that Raila Odinga will exit Kenyan politics once he wins the seat but according to ODM chairman, John Mbadi, that is what will happen.

According to Mbadi, if Raila wins the AU seat, he will leave the ODM party to be managed by other leaders until 2027.

"Our party leader is still going to be on the ballot in 2027.

"That is the position of ODM.

"We are talking about the party leader taking up another assignment.

"If he takes the other assignment, he is going to leave the party to be managed in his absence," Mbadi said in a presser on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST