RUTO will see dust in 2027 – KALONZO MUSYOKA declares how he will frogmarch RUTO out of state house





Friday, March 29, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed confidence in forming the next government in 2027.

Speaking on Thursday when he hosted Tharaka Nithi political delegates in Mwingi town, Kalonzo expressed confidence in defeating President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential race.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said Ruto would break the record of being a one-term president, likening his defeat to former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s in the 2002 elections.

“If Moi supported Uhuru, and we defeated him, this time it will be what happened in 2002 times 2,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo claimed Ruto's popularity would diminish because of the new taxes imposed on Kenyans.

“You lie to the Mama Mboga while looking at them. You lie to boda boda that you will bring electric motorcycles. Where have you seen this electricity? You have to act and save your nation, even if you don't care, worry for the future generation,” Kalonzo said.

At the same time, Kalonzo said he was ready to take the leadership of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party if ODM leader Raila Odinga wins the African Union Commission chairmanship position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST