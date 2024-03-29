RUTO will see dust in 2027 – KALONZO MUSYOKA declares how he will frogmarch RUTO out of state house

Speaking on Thursday when he hosted Tharaka Nithi political
delegates in Mwingi town, Kalonzo expressed confidence in defeating President
William Ruto in the 2027 presidential race.
The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said Ruto would break the record of being a one-term president, likening his defeat to former
president Uhuru Kenyatta’s in the 2002 elections.
“If Moi supported Uhuru, and we defeated him, this time it
will be what happened in 2002 times 2,” Kalonzo stated.
Kalonzo claimed Ruto's popularity would diminish because of
the new taxes imposed on Kenyans.
“You lie to the Mama Mboga while looking at them. You
lie to boda boda that you will bring electric motorcycles. Where have you seen
this electricity? You have to act and save your nation, even if you don't care,
worry for the future generation,” Kalonzo said.
At the same time, Kalonzo said he was ready to take the
leadership of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party if ODM leader Raila
Odinga wins the African Union Commission chairmanship position.
