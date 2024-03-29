Good news to Kenyans as the world's biggest asset management firm, BLACKROCK picks NSE

Friday, March 29, 2024 - BlackRock, one of the world's biggest asset management firms, has made an investment on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) after a four-year break in a major win for the Kenyan bourse that is emerging from its worst year in history.

This was revealed by Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr. Kamau Thugge, who said he met with representatives from the American multinational with $9.1 trillion assets under management this month after they picked Kenya among 10 economies they had selected to invest.

“The other day I met BlackRock Asset Managers. They came to my office and wanted to know how the economy was doing and said they had kept away from Africa for the last four years but now they had identified 10 countries globally where they think they can start investing,” Thugge said.

“Blackrock actually made an investment into equities and if you are keen and have been looking at what’s happening in the stock market, you can actually start to see it has been going up,” Thugge added.

