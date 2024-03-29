Good news to Kenyans as the world's biggest asset management firm, BLACKROCK picks NSE

Friday, March 29, 2024 - BlackRock, one of the world's biggest asset management firms, has made an investment on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) after a four-year break in a major win for the Kenyan bourse that is emerging from its worst year in history.
This was revealed by Central
Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr. Kamau Thugge, who said he met with representatives
from the American multinational with $9.1 trillion assets under management this
month after they picked Kenya among 10 economies they had selected to invest.
“The other day I met BlackRock
Asset Managers. They came to my office and wanted to know how the economy was
doing and said they had kept away from Africa for the last four years but now
they had identified 10 countries globally where they think they can start
investing,” Thugge said.
“Blackrock actually made an
investment into equities and if you are keen and have been looking at what’s
happening in the stock market, you can actually start to see it has been going
up,” Thugge added.
