RAILA ODINGA will not endorse KALONZO in 2027 and he will be on the ballot whether he becomes AU chairman or not!!





Monday, March 4, 2024

- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, Wycliffe Oparany, has stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has no plan of exiting Kenyan politics even if he becomes the African Union chairperson.

Speaking on Sunday, Oparanya, who is also former Kakamega County Governor, alluded that Raila will be on the presidential ballot in the 2027 General Election despite his current bid for the AU job.

Oparanya further called on the electorate to turn up in large numbers and vote for Raila when the time comes.

"Ni wangapi watapigia Baba (Raila Odinga) kura? Hakuna mahali Baba ataenda, atabaki humu humu. Akienda kule African Union nikutembea tu. Dunia mzima Baba ni mmoja!" Oparaya stated in Swahili.

This statement by Oparanya is a big blow to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka since he was hoping to succeed Raila Odinga once he joined the African Union.

The Kenyan DAILY POST