Good news to Kenyans as the High Court declares the hiring of 1406 KRA assistants unconstitutional – Kenya is not for KALENJINS and KIKUYUS only!

Monday, March 4, 2023 - President William Ruto has yet again suffered an immense blow after the Busia High Court declared that hiring 1,406 Revenue Service Assistants by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was unconstitutional as it did not meet ethnic diversity.
A judgment rendered by Justice William Musyoka found that
the recruitment conducted by KRA in June 2023 was illegal as it violates
Articles 10, 27, 56, and 232 of the constitution.
"I have found that the recruitment did not accord with
Article 232(1)(b)(1) of the Constitution, therefore, that rendered the same
unconstitutional," Justice Musyoka ruled.
In his decision, the judge also found that the October 2023
advertisement for the recruitment of 600 graduate trainees by KRA was
unconstitutional and violated Articles 10, 27, 56, 232, and 260 of the
Constitution.
"I hereby issue a declaration that the October 9, 2023
advertisement for 600 graduate trainees, to the extent it limits employment
opportunities to youth of 28 years, is unconstitutional as it offends the
preamble to the Constitution and Articles 10, 27, 56, 232 and 260 of the
Constitution," Justice Musyoka ordered.
He further barred the Board Chairman of the Kenya Revenue Authority
and the Commissioner General of KRA from recruiting and appointing staff at all
levels until they meet the constitutional threshold of ethnic diversity and
regional balance.
