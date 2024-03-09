RAILA knows why I have been missing in action – JOHO answers critics questioning his re-emergence at ODM events after months of absence

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has criticised leaders questioning his re-emergence in the political arena after months of absence from opposition events.

Speaking in Wajir County, the ODM Deputy Party Leader acknowledged that some leaders were questioning his intentions for returning to the political arena.

While he did not mention the leaders who were questioning him, he cautioned them against doubting his intention for the party and the party leader former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He expressed that Raila was aware of his absence from the political scene, adding that he usually consults the ODM boss in the decisions he undertakes.

"Since I joined politics, there is no day that I ever took a decision without consulting Raila. They are people who are questioning why I am back. They say that I disappeared.

"There is no step that I took without the knowledge of Raila. Don't play with me," he stated.

Joho made the remarks during an ODM recruitment drive in the North Eastern County.

