Bishop MARGARET WANJIRU makes an abrupt U-turn after cursing RUTO and GACHAGUA for demolishing her church – Look! Has she been threatened?





Saturday, March 9, 2024 – After cursing President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for sending goons to demolish her church, former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has made a U-turn.

In a statement yesterday, Wanjiru said she respects President Ruto and DP Gachagua and their families.

The woman of God signaled that she would not dump the Kenya Kwanza coalition, saying they began the journey together and will finish it together.

“I have much respect and love for His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and their families.

"We started this journey towards building a better and more prosperous Nation together and we shall finish well, together,” said Wanjiru.

The unexpected statement comes a day after she expressed her disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza administration after part of her Jesus is Alive Ministries church wall was demolished.

Wanjiru detailed how police officers raided the church premises and physically assaulted her and other congregants.

She claimed that Ruto was using Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga to fight her and ‘cursed’ their families.

“You have started a fight that you cannot fight, this one is in the heavens, we have lived with this community parking all these years, and we have never fought.

"You are using the MD Kenya Railways. I pity his family. Because as I cried yesterday and today, even his family plus yours are not exempted, my tears will pay,” Wanjiru stated.

The land on which Bishop Wanjiru's Jesus is Alive Ministries church sits is being contested by Kenya Railways.

