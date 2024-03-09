Bishop MARGARET WANJIRU makes an abrupt U-turn after cursing RUTO and GACHAGUA for demolishing her church – Look! Has she been threatened?

In a statement yesterday,
Wanjiru said she respects President Ruto and DP Gachagua and their
families.
The woman of God signaled that
she would not dump the Kenya Kwanza coalition, saying they began the journey
together and will finish it together.
“I have much respect and love for His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and their families.
"We started this journey towards building a better and more
prosperous Nation together and we shall finish well, together,” said Wanjiru.
The unexpected statement comes a
day after she expressed her disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza administration
after part of her Jesus is Alive Ministries church wall was demolished.
Wanjiru detailed how police
officers raided the church premises and physically assaulted her and other
congregants.
She claimed that Ruto was using
Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga to fight her and ‘cursed’ their
families.
“You have started a fight that you cannot fight, this one is in the heavens, we have lived with this community parking all these years, and we have never fought.
"You are using the MD Kenya
Railways. I pity his family. Because as I cried yesterday and today, even his
family plus yours are not exempted, my tears will pay,” Wanjiru stated.
The land on which Bishop
Wanjiru's Jesus is Alive Ministries church sits is being contested by Kenya
Railways.
