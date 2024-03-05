RAILA is now a heartbeat away from becoming the next AU Chairman – See who has endorsed his candidature?



Tuesday, March 5, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is on the verge of realizing his dream of becoming the next African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

This is after the European Union seemed to endorse his candidature after they supported Kenya’s pursuit for a rotational AU Chairperson’s position.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, EU diplomats pledged their support for President William Ruto's administration's initiative to advocate for the next officeholder to hail from East Africa.

This endorsement serves as an influential factor in the decision-making process within the African Diplomatic community, particularly as Kenya has put forward former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as its candidate for the prestigious AU post.

Kenya has been advocating for a candidate from the East Africa Community (EAC) to be the automatic occupant of the seat, highlighting the region's yet unrealized attainment of this influential position.

Currently, the Commission chairperson post is held by Moussa Faki, who hails from West Africa. Faki succeeded Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who hails from South Africa.

"The Prime Cabinet Secretary & Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi today hosted H.E. Henriette Geiger, Head of the European Union in Kenya together with Heads of Mission and discussed Kenya's commitment to strengthening the bond with the EU.

"The European delegation pledged its support for Kenya's bid in lobbying for Eastern Africa to hold the position of the Chair of the AU Commission as a sister organization,” read the statement in part.

Further, in a separate statement, Mudavadi also noted that Kenya asked for support for its candidature for the post.

Raila is expected to be officially unveiled as Kenya's candidate in the coming days. Already, plans are underway to have the EAC support his bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST