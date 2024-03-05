RAILA is now a heartbeat away from becoming the next AU Chairman – See who has endorsed his candidature?

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is on the verge of realizing his dream of becoming the next African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.
This is after the European Union
seemed to endorse his candidature after they supported Kenya’s pursuit for a
rotational AU Chairperson’s position.
In a statement issued by the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, EU diplomats pledged their support for
President William Ruto's administration's initiative to advocate for the next
officeholder to hail from East Africa.
This endorsement serves as an
influential factor in the decision-making process within the African Diplomatic
community, particularly as Kenya has put forward former Prime Minister Raila
Odinga as its candidate for the prestigious AU post.
Kenya has been advocating for a
candidate from the East Africa Community (EAC) to be the automatic occupant of
the seat, highlighting the region's yet unrealized attainment of this
influential position.
Currently, the Commission
chairperson post is held by Moussa Faki, who hails from West Africa. Faki
succeeded Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who hails from South Africa.
"The Prime Cabinet
Secretary & Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia
Mudavadi today hosted H.E. Henriette Geiger, Head of the European Union in
Kenya together with Heads of Mission and discussed Kenya's commitment to
strengthening the bond with the EU.
"The European delegation
pledged its support for Kenya's bid in lobbying for Eastern Africa to hold the
position of the Chair of the AU Commission as a sister organization,” read the
statement in part.
Further, in a separate
statement, Mudavadi also noted that Kenya asked for support for its
candidature for the post.
Raila is expected to be
officially unveiled as Kenya's candidate in the coming days. Already, plans are
underway to have the EAC support his bid.
