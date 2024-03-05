Done deal as RUTO delivers incredible news to RAILA from East African Heads of State on his AU Chairmanship bid





Tuesday, March 5, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is over the moon after all East African Heads of State agreed to back his African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship bid.

This was revealed by President William Ruto who indicated that EA Heads of State have agreed to front one candidate for the AU chairmanship.

Speaking on Tuesday, during the opening of the third session of the East African Legislative Assembly meeting at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Ruto said the agreement attests to the strength of the East African Community (EAC).

He went on to note that this coming together also shows the spirit of the leadership that is being provided by the EAC.

"The chair of the AU is coming up next year as the term of our chair Moussa Faki comes to an end. It is going to be the turn for East Africa to provide the chair of the African Union," Ruto said.

"We have sat down in the spirit of the East African Community; we have consulted as heads of state from the East African Community together and we have agreed to sponsor one candidate as East Africans."

"That is the strength of our community that we can do things together and we can consult amongst one another. It speaks to the spirit of the leadership that is being provided by our region," he added.

Kenya has fronted Raila Odinga to be the next chairperson of the AU Commission.

Raila has also received the backing of AU Special Envoy and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was with him when he announced his candidature in Nairobi.

He has also received backing from EA Heads of State among them Ruto, Yoweri Museveni, and Samia Suhulu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST