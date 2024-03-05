Done deal as RUTO delivers incredible news to RAILA from East African Heads of State on his AU Chairmanship bid

This was revealed by President
William Ruto who indicated that EA Heads of State have agreed to front one
candidate for the AU chairmanship.
Speaking on Tuesday, during the
opening of the third session of the East African Legislative Assembly meeting
at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Ruto said the agreement attests to the
strength of the East African Community (EAC).
He went on to note that this
coming together also shows the spirit of the leadership that is being provided
by the EAC.
"The chair of the AU is
coming up next year as the term of our chair Moussa Faki comes to an end. It is
going to be the turn for East Africa to provide the chair of the African
Union," Ruto said.
"We have sat down in the
spirit of the East African Community; we have consulted as heads of state from
the East African Community together and we have agreed to sponsor one candidate
as East Africans."
"That is the strength of
our community that we can do things together and we can consult amongst one
another. It speaks to the spirit of the leadership that is being provided by
our region," he added.
Kenya has fronted Raila Odinga
to be the next chairperson of the AU Commission.
Raila has also received the
backing of AU Special Envoy and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, who
was with him when he announced his candidature in Nairobi.
He has also received backing
from EA Heads of State among them Ruto, Yoweri Museveni, and Samia Suhulu.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
