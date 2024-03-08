Investigations reveal shocking details of aircraft that was involved in a fatal mid-air collision with a passenger plane killing 2 – Look!

The findings from the
investigation revealed that there were early warning signs on the functionality
of the plane, that were ignored before the Tuesday crash.
According to emerging details,
there has been a series of incidents involving the same aircraft and the
same pilot of the Ninety-Nines Flying School, which operates out of the Wilson
Airport.
The plane, manufactured in 1976,
is part of a fleet used to train pilots at the school, investigated previously
by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department at the Ministry of
Transport.
The report further revealed that
in January 2021, the same aircraft was involved in an accident during training,
after it failed to land safely at the Wilson Airport.
The student pilot, who had 88
hours of training at the time of the incident, was on a solo flight, after
successfully executing the first of three trials.
However, during the third trial,
the plane bounced twice off the landing strip and crashed the front part,
causing serious damage to the plane’s nose wheel.
In October 2020, the same plane
was investigated after strange noises were heard during take-off, for a flight
meant to take the crew to Turkana and back to the Wilson Airport.
According to the
report, the student trainee then attempted to land the plane back to the
airport, unfortunately, the aircraft sped off the runway, landing in the nearby
grassy area.
Following the two incidents, the
investigation department recommended that the school review its safety
management systems, and training programs to improve students’ response to
emergencies.
